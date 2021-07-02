Split verdict on murder charges for teen in 2 shootings

Calloway, in videotaped interrogations with investigators, said he shot Prajapati and that and his cousin, Jeremy Jerome Kendrick Jr., shot Ali. However, Calloway's attorney said the defendant, then 16, told investigators “what they wanted to hear” during a five-hour interrogation, emphasizing parts of the confession didn't line up and that police never found a murder weapon or other physical evidence linking Calloway to the deaths.

In one of the interrogations, Calloway admitted shooting Prajapati and said he watched as Kendrick robbed and shot Ali. Under Georgia law, that could have made Calloway guilty of felony murder in Ali's death. But one eyewitness reported seeing a single gunman in the robbery of Ali.