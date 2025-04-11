Spencer Strider nearing return with the Atlanta Braves

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider is going to join the team during its weekend series at Tampa Bay, marking another step in his comeback from elbow surgery.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Strider felt good after he struck out 13 during a dominant rehab appearance with Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
The 26-year-old Strider is going to have a bullpen session on Sunday in Tampa and then travel with the team to Toronto for the second half of its six-game trip. While the club has not made an official announcement, Strider could return during the series against the Blue Jays.
Strider last appeared in the majors on April 5, 2024, against the Diamondbacks in Atlanta. He had the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow repaired with an internal brace a week later.
The Braves are off to a slow start, and the return of Strider could provide a big lift. He went 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 2023, finishing with a major league-best 281 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings.
He pitched 5 1/3 innings in his rehab start on Thursday, allowing one run and three hits. He threw 90 pitches, 62 for strikes.
“He felt really good,” Snitker said before Atlanta's series opener at Tampa Bay. “He said he felt good, so he’ll come here and throw his bullpen Sunday.”
