Spencer Strider nearing return with the Atlanta Braves

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider is going to join the team during its weekend series at Tampa Bay, marking another step in his comeback from elbow surgery.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Strider felt good after he struck out 13 during a dominant rehab appearance with Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Strider is going to have a bullpen session on Sunday in Tampa and then travel with the team to Toronto for the second half of its six-game trip. While the club has not made an official announcement, Strider could return during the series against the Blue Jays.