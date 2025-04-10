Spencer Strider dominates with 13 Ks in Triple-A start and may soon join the Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider struck out 13 batters in 5 1/3 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday in his second injury rehabilitation start and appears ready to return from elbow surgery to make his Atlanta Braves season debut next week.

Strider allowed three hits, two walks and one earned run against Norfolk, then was removed after 90 pitches, as planned. He struck out his first six batters, had nine strikeouts through three innings and reached 97 mph with his fastball.

“I watched most of it,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Most of it looked really good. ... As dominant as he is, it looks like he's becoming even more of a pitcher.”