Georgia News

Spelman College president takes 'personal leave of absence'

Spelman College announces Dr. Helene D
By Associated Press
48 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Spelman College President Dr. Helene D. Gayle is taking a personal leave of absence, the nation's top-rated historically Black college announced Friday.

Spelman College did not give a reason for Gayle's leave, but said in a statement it is “effective immediately." Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, the former chair of the school's board of trustees and a limited partner with the Atlanta Falcons, has assumed day-to-day duties as interim president.

"We can assure you that Spelman will continue to operate seamlessly moving forward in the spirit of our core values of care, commitment, integrity, reliability, and trust," the school said.

Gayle became Spelman's president in 2022 after former president Mary Schmidt Campbell retired. The school is part of the Atlanta University Center, a consortium of four historically Black schools.

Before working at Spelman, Gayle was president of the Chicago Community Trust, one of the nation's largest community foundations. She is also an epidemiologist who spent decades fighting AIDS and HIV and led an international anti-poverty group.

Brewer had been involved in overseeing the college for 17 years. She spent 12 as board chair, where she worked with three Spelman presidents and chaired the two most successful fundraising campaigns in the college's history. She also previously served as president and CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, chief operating officer of Starbucks and CEO of Sam's Club.

"Through this transition, my focus is on guiding Spelman forward by supporting leadership, maintaining stability and ensuring we continue to meet the needs of our students," Brewer said in a message to the board of trustees, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. "We'll build on our strengths while embracing change as we chart the best path for Spelman's future. It's a privilege to give back to the institution that has given me so much, even as I continue to grow in my own career journey."

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Spelman president going on leave; former board chair Roz Brewer steps in
Placeholder Image

Credit: Howard University Alpha Kappa Alpha A

How Howard University and the Black college experience shaped Kamala Harris
Placeholder Image

Credit: Contributed

Christian college sues Georgia officials over exclusion from state aid
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Miriam Adelson's $1 million donation to Gov. Kemp's PAC could help Trump in Georgia
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons go for their 4th straight win as they host the slumping Seahawks1h ago
Agency floats expanding Okefenokee refuge into land tabbed for mine1h ago
BetMGM cuts under prop bets on NBA players on 2-way or 10-day contracts1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT1h ago