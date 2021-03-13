Spelman College nearing $250M strategic funding goal

On Saturday, Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell, the school's president, announced they had reached 96% of their $250 million goal and rallied supporters to continue giving toward the strategic campaign, which is scheduled to end in 2024.

“We have exceeded the expectations of what the world thought we could do,” Campbell said. “We're going to take Spelman behind the finish line. We're going to keep going until the end of the campaign. We're hoping we can outdo ourselves in a mighty big way. Our trustees are continuing to open doors for us. Our alumni have taken up the cause for different projects. We're about $30 million short on our new building, but we will get there.”