Special elections set for Georgia House seat, prosecutor

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Wednesday that a special Democratic primary for House District 90, which includes parts of DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale counties, will be held Feb. 9. A runoff will be held March 9 if needed.

Voters in Fayette, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties, meanwhile, will choose a new chief prosecutor. That special election is also set for Feb. 9, with a runoff on March 9 if needed. Former District Attorney Ben Coker was appointed a superior court judge by Gov. Brian Kemp.