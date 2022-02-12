Hamburger icon
Special election set for April for state House District 45

ATLANTA (AP) — A special election is set for April to fill a Georgia state House seat that represents parts of Cobb and Fulton counties.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that the special election for House District 45 will be held April 5. If a runoff is needed, it will be held May 3.

The seat was vacated earlier this month by the resignation of Rep. Matt Dollar, a Republican who was elected in 2002. He left the seat to become deputy commissioner of economic development for the Technical College System of Georgia, according to news reports.

Qualifying for the special election begins Wednesday at 9 a.m. and ends Friday at 1 p.m. Early in-person voting for the special election begins March 14.

