Southwest Georgia man convicted in neighbor's killing

WALB-TV reports 23-year-old Matthew Hunter was found guilty Friday of felony murder, but not malice murder, by a Lee County jury in the 2020 death of 51-year-old Jeffrey Potter. Jurors can't convict someone of malice murder unless they find a killing was intentional.

Testimony in the four-day trial showed Potter came to Hunter's Leesburg house and argued with Hunter over money Potter provided to Hunter when Hunter was jailed. After Hunter repeatedly asked Potter to leave, witness Steven Dollar said Hunter grabbed a rifle and the two fought. Dollar said he saw Hunter hit Potter with the butt of the gun, swinging it like a golf club.