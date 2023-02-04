X
Southern Miss secures 79-71 victory over Georgia State

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Felipe Haase had 26 points in Southern Miss' 79-71 victory against Georgia State on Saturday.

Haase added five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (21-4, 10-2 Sun Belt Conference). DeAndre Pinckney scored 12 points while going 6 of 13 (0 for 4 from distance), and added 11 rebounds. Mo Arnold recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 6 from the field. The Golden Eagles picked up their seventh straight win.

The Panthers (10-14, 3-9) were led in scoring by Brenden Tucker, who finished with 17 points. Jamaine Mann added 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Georgia State. Collin Moore also had 15 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Southern Miss hosts Louisiana and Georgia State hosts Old Dominion.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

