Southern Miss secures 79-71 victory over Georgia State

Haase added five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (21-4, 10-2 Sun Belt Conference). DeAndre Pinckney scored 12 points while going 6 of 13 (0 for 4 from distance), and added 11 rebounds. Mo Arnold recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 6 from the field. The Golden Eagles picked up their seventh straight win.

The Panthers (10-14, 3-9) were led in scoring by Brenden Tucker, who finished with 17 points. Jamaine Mann added 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Georgia State. Collin Moore also had 15 points and four assists.