Southern Miss edges Kennesaw State 4-3 in 10 to advance

The Owls took a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth when Young doubled with two outs and scored on a single by Jones.

The Golden Eagles tied it in their half of the ninth when Sargent led off with a double and scored on a single by Lynch.

Hunter Riggins pitched the first nine innings for Southern Miss, yielding three runs — one earned — on seven hits and a walk, striking out six. Tyler Stuart (3-0) walked two, but struck out the side in the 10th to get the win.

John Bezdicek got the start for Kennesaw State, throwing 5 1/3 innings and allowing two runs — one earned — on one hit and two walks, striking out four. Luke Torbert (4-3) surrendered the unearned run in the 10th and was tagged with the loss.

