Southern law firms combine to create coast-to-coast offices

Grantham and Lord met while at law school at Vanderbilt University and each said they admired the other's law firm from afar. Several years ago, they started meeting to discuss their businesses and the merger talk grew from there.

Each firm had several offices in fast growing regions. Maynard Cooper & Gale handled financial services litigation and newer internet services laws in fast growing areas including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas and California.

Nexsen Pruet handled many construction, labor, legislative and international business cases from its base along the southern East Coast.

The new firm will have about 550 attorneys and 23 offices in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington, D.C.