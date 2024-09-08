Southern beat DII-member Savannah State for the program's first victory under coach Terrence Graves

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Backup quarterback Czavian Teasett threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns and Southern beat Division II-member Savannah State 42-10 on Saturday for the program's first victory under coach Terrence Graves.

Southern held Savannah State to just one first down and 65 total yards, while gaining 554 yards. The Tigers' lone first down came on Jadon Adams' 81-yard touchdown run with 1:52 left in the first quarter.

Joshua Griffin made three field goals in the first half, from 38, 44 and 49 yards, to put Southern in front 9-7 with 1:55 left before the break. Less than a minute later, Teasett connected with Chandler Whitfield from 38-yards out for Southern’s first touchdown.