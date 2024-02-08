Georgia News

Southeastern Conference distributes average of $51.3 million to 14 member schools for 2022-23

The Southeastern Conference says it distributed an average of $51.3 million to its 14 member schools for the fiscal year that ended last August
Auburn forward Johni Broome reacts after a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Alabama, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Auburn forward Johni Broome reacts after a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Alabama, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
37 minutes ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (AP) — The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday it distributed an average of $51.3 million — up $1.4 million from last year — to its 14 member schools for the fiscal year that ended last August.

The SEC said it divided $741 million of total revenue among its members. That included $718 million distributed by the league office and $23 million retained by schools for travel and other bowl-related expenses. Those amounts were from the 2022-23 fiscal year.

In the previous fiscal year, the SEC distributed $721.8 million of total revenue.

The total distribution amount includes revenue generated from television agreements, bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC football championship game, the SEC men’s basketball tournament, NCAA championships and a supplemental surplus distribution.

It doesn’t include $8.1 million in grants from the NCAA and SEC divided among the 14 schools.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top