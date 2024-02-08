Southeastern Conference distributes average of $51.3 million to 14 member schools for 2022-23

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (AP) — The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday it distributed an average of $51.3 million — up $1.4 million from last year — to its 14 member schools for the fiscal year that ended last August.

The SEC said it divided $741 million of total revenue among its members. That included $718 million distributed by the league office and $23 million retained by schools for travel and other bowl-related expenses. Those amounts were from the 2022-23 fiscal year.

In the previous fiscal year, the SEC distributed $721.8 million of total revenue.