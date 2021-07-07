Southeast Georgia braces for Hurricane Elsa's approach

In Glynn County, which includes Brunswick and St. Simons Island, officials urged people to prepare and stay off the roads. School summer programs, public pools and some courts announced plans to close, but Brunswick and Glynn County said they would keep their other offices open Wednesday.

If winds are high enough, the Georgia Department of Transportation could close bridges to St. Simons Island and a high-rise bridge going south out of Brunswick. Interstate 95 is unlikely to be affected, though.

"We're looking at the potential onset of tropical storm gust winds Wednesday into the afternoon," Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Alec Eaton told the Brunswick News on Tuesday. "By Wednesday night, the storm should be north of us. Right now, we're basically looking at a cloudy, rainy and windy day. I feel confident we can sit down and let it pass over us without any major impacts. Hopefully."

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said state officials are actively monitoring Elsa, with some coastal counties opening emergency operations centers. Georgia Power Co. says it’s ready to respond to any power outages.