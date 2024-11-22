Georgia News

South Florida defeats Portland 74-68

Led by Kobe Knox's 13 points, the South Florida Bulls defeated the Portland Pilots 74-68 on Thursday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Kobe Knox's 13 points helped South Florida defeat Portland 74-68 on Thursday.

Knox also had six rebounds for the Bulls (3-2). Brandon Stroud added 11 points while shooting 4 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. Jamille Reynolds shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Pilots (2-3) were led in scoring by Max Mackinnon, who finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Vincent Delano added 14 points for Portland. A.Rapp also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

South Florida went into the half ahead of Portland 38-33. Knox scored eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

