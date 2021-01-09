South Dakota governor calls new Georgia senators communists

“Gov. Noem claims that ‘words have consequences,’ and there is no better example of this than her emulating President Trump’s rhetoric as she campaigned for him across the country,” said Pam Cole, executive director of the state's Democratic Party. “Now she states we should all join together, but in the next breath berates her own Republican Party for allowing ‘communists’ to be elected in Georgia.”

Asked by the newspaper if Noem's op-ed met the standard of conduct she called for in her tweet, her spokesman, Ian Fury, doubled down on her false claim.

Republicans tried to paint Ossoff and Warnock as socialists during the campaign leading up to Tuesday's election, with Perdue running ads that lobbed a false claim that Ossoff was endorsed by the Communist Party USA. A fact check by The Associated Press debunked that claim.