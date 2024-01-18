South Carolina's Myles Stute to miss up to 3 weeks with shoulder injury

Georgia News

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's top 3-point shooter, Myles Stute, will miss 2 to 3 weeks with a left shoulder strain suffered during the Gamecocks' 74-69 loss to Georgia.

The team announced the status of Stute, a Vanderbilt transfer, on Thursday.

Stute, a 6-foot-6 junior, has started all 17 games and is shooting a team-best 38.3% from behind the arc. He was hurt in the second half on Tuesday while attempting to position himself for a rebound.

Stute is third on the team in scoring at 9.9 points per game.

South Carolina (14-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) plays at Arkansas (10-7, 1-3) on Saturday.

