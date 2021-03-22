South Carolina women open NCAA with Staley's 500th win

It was Boston's 28th double-double in 60 career games. The All-American forward from the U.S. Virgin Islands had 15 points and 10 rebounds at break. She made a 3-pointer at the buzzer, which came right after Lewis hit a 3 to end an 11-0 run by the Gamecocks.

After being down 11 points in the first quarter, Mercer opened the second with a 15-4 run. They got even at 27-all on a long jumper by Neal-Tysor, prompting a timeout by Staley, not long after Neal-Tysor had a steal and a breakaway layup.

IMPROVED BEARS

Mercer was in its third consecutive NCAA Tournament, but wouldn't have made it last year, when the Bears were 8-23. The Southern Conference Tournament champions were the most improved of the 64 teams to make it into this year's NCAA Tournament, with 11 more wins and 16 fewer losses.

MISSING GUARD

South Carolina is playing without its only senior, with 6-foot-2 guard LeLe Gressett sidelined by a right foot injury suffered in the SEC Tournament championship game.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks will play either Oregon State or Florida State in the second round Tuesday.

___

Mercer guards Amoria Neal-Tysor, right, and Shannon Titus, back, knock the ball loose from South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

