South Carolina visits Kentucky in stand-alone SEC opener as others play non-conference showdowns

No. 14 Tennessee visits No. 24 N.C. State, looking to follow up a 69-3 shellacking of Chattanooga. The Volunteers passed for 414 of their 718 yards on offense, numbers that rank seventh and second respectively in FBS. The Vols have won of two of three against the Wolfpack but the schools are meeting for the first time since UT won 35-21 in 2012 in Atlanta.

Impact player

Alabama sophomore DB Keon Sabb matched his freshman total with two interceptions returned for 87 yards in the No. 4 Crimson Tide's 63-0 blowout of Western Kentucky. That includes a 64-yard return, giving the Michigan transfer the nation's second highest yardage total on opening weekend. Sabb returned one of his two picks for a touchdown while helping the Wolverines win the national title.

Inside the numbers

Five SEC teams are ranked in the top 15 in FBS total offense after opening week, led by Ole Miss (772 yards). Tennessee is next (718) with Arkansas (687) fourth, Auburn (628) 11th and Alabama (600) 14th. … Ole Miss, Auburn and Arkansas are also comprise the top three in scoring with at least 70 points in their openers. … South Carolina's Kyle Kennard had 3.5 tackles for loss among four stops and 2.5 sacks with a fumble recovery that set up a TD against Old Dominion. … Kentucky intercepted passes on its first two defensive series against Southern Miss.

Sustaining momentum

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea hopes his Commodores follow up their 34-27 overtime upset of Virginia Tech with non-conference wins against FCS-level Alcorn State on Saturday and Sun Belt member Georgia State the next week before opening league play at No. 9 Missouri on Sept. 21.

“It’s easy to have a chip on your shoulder at Vanderbilt, and I certainly have a big one,” Lea said this week. “The discipline it takes to shift from a performance that, to be honest with you, could’ve been a lot cleaner but gave us the result we have long looked for, to shift from that to the next opponent and continue in our climb, that’s what’s important for us right now.”

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP