South Carolina State visits West Georgia after Davis' 20-point showing

The Wolves are 2-0 in home games. West Georgia has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-2 away from home. South Carolina State is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.6 turnovers per game.

West Georgia is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 42.9% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State's 33.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than West Georgia has given up to its opponents (40.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 25.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, while averaging 12.8 points.

Jada Morgan is shooting 26.8% and averaging 7.4 points for the Bulldogs.

___

