Georgia News

South Carolina State visits Davis and West Georgia

By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-6) at West Georgia Wolves (2-3)

Carrollton, Georgia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia hosts South Carolina State after Zuriyah Davis scored 20 points in West Georgia's 76-31 win over the Talladega Tornadoes.

The Wolves have gone 2-0 in home games. West Georgia ranks seventh in the ASUN with 14.2 assists per game led by Grace O'Gara averaging 3.8.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 on the road. South Carolina State is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.

West Georgia's average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 48.0 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 63.2 West Georgia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 1.2 rebounds for the Wolves.

Jada Morgan is averaging 7.4 points for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image
The Latest
West Georgia visits Brownell and Samford12m ago
Cato leads Central Arkansas against Georgia Tech after 23-point outing12m ago
Holiman leads Georgia Southern against Drake after 20-point performance12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia had 2nd largest surge of immigration among all states in 2023
A stowaway on Delta flight to Paris prompts investigation
Weekend Predictions: Chargers clip Falcons, Georgia tames Georgia Tech