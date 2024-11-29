South Carolina State visits Davis and West Georgia

The Wolves have gone 2-0 in home games. West Georgia ranks seventh in the ASUN with 14.2 assists per game led by Grace O'Gara averaging 3.8.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 on the road. South Carolina State is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.

West Georgia's average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 48.0 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 63.2 West Georgia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 1.2 rebounds for the Wolves.

Jada Morgan is averaging 7.4 points for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.