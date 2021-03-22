South Carolina sophomores finding their NCAA Tournament form

It didn't matter.

Boston led the way with 20 points and 18 rebounds. Cooke had 13 points, all in the second half.

Staley was pleased that her players shook off a slow start — the game was tied at 27-all in the second quarter — to win their ninth straight NCAA opener, 79-53.

“Don't flinch,” Staley reminded them, “This is just part of our journey.”

The next step in the journey is a matchup with an Oregon State team that has an unusual perspective than most teams in the region — the Beavers know what it's like to beat South Carolina.

Oregon State won 70-68 in Vancouver at a Thanksgiving weekend tournament two seasons ago. And the Beavers are playing well; they blew past ninth-seeded Florida State, 83-59, on Sunday to advance.

The Beavers have turned over their roster, too, since defeating South Carolina. Aleah Goodman, who had 24 points in the win over FSU, was a reserve two years ago.

Goodman said they'll approach South Carolina no differently than any other opponent.

“The importance of just playing our game, playing our basketball and just controlling the tempo and the pace is really important,” Goodman said.

JORDAN RULES

Alabama's Jordan Lewis had one of the tournament's top performances in leading the seventh-seeded Crimson Tide to an 80-71 first-round victory over 10th-seeded North Carolina. Lewis had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as Alabama moved into the second round for the first time since 1999.

Lewis will likely need another big outing for the Crimson Tide to stay alive as they face No. 2 seed Maryland, which leads the country in offense at 91.3 points a game and defeated Mount St. Mary's 98-45 on Monday. The Terps have only made it into the Sweet 16 once in their previous four NCAA appearances.

SCRAMBLING W

Georgia Tech's first trip to the NCAA Tournament in seven years looked like it might be a short one, down 17 at the half to 12th-seeded Stephen F. Austin. But the Yellow Jackets rallied for a 54-52 overtime victory, tied for the fourth largest comeback in tournament history.

Georgia Tech will face No. 4 seed West Virginia to move on. Yellow Jackets coach Nell Fortner is grateful her players hung in there and got to experience the feeling of NCAA success.

They're attempting to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2012.

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) dribbles next to Georgia guard Que Morrison (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 7, 2021, during the Southeastern Conference tournament final in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Credit: Sean Rayford Credit: Sean Rayford

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, right, and Mercer head coach Susie Gardner greet each other after their college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 21, 2021. South Carolina won 79-53. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner shouts to her team during an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in the semifinals of Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) Credit: Ben McKeown Credit: Ben McKeown