South Carolina prosecutors plan to seek death penalty in trial of man accused of killing 5

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a man arrested nearly two years ago and accused of fatally shooting five people.

The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office filed a motion last week expressing its plans to seek capital punishment for 26-year-old James Douglas Drayton, news outlets reported. The solicitor’s office declined to comment about the decision. No trial date has been set.

Drayton was arrested in October 2022 and charged with five counts of murder and five counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The victims were found in a home in Inman, about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northwest of Spartanburg. Four were dead at the scene: Thomas Ellis Anderson, 37; James Derek Baldwin, 49; Mark Allen Hewitt, 59; and Adam Daniel Morley, 32. The fifth person shot, Roman Christean Megael Rocha, 19, died later at a hospital.