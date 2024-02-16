South Carolina hires ex-Georgia State head coach Elliott as tight ends coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's board of trustees on Friday approved a three-year contract for ex-Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott to coach tight ends for the Gamecocks.

Elliott's deal runs through Dec. 31, 2026. He will also be run game coordinator, a title he held while was an assistant coach at South Carolina for Steve Spurrier and Will Muschamp.

Elliott will earn $750,000 for his first two seasons and $775,000 for his third year. South Carolina will also pay Georgia State $150,000 on Elliott's behalf as part of his buyout with his old school.