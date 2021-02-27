South Carolina beats Georgia to end six-game losing streak

Cousinard came in averaging 9.3 points per game but made 8 of 16 shots, including 4 of 8 from the arc, in leading the Gamecocks (6-12, 4-10 Southeastern Conference) to a season sweep of Georgia (14-10, 7-10), who they also beat 83-59 on Jan. 17. The Gamecocks have defeated the Bulldogs 10 straight times.

Keyshawn Bryant added 17 points, Trae Hannibal 15 points and AJ Lawson 11. Hannibal and Lawson had four steals each with the Gamecocks making 15 thefts. South Carolina shot 54%, including 10 of 23 from the arc, in reaching their highest point total this season.