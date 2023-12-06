South Alabama wins 83-62 over Mercer

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Isiah Gaiter scored 17 points as South Alabama beat Mercer 83-62 on Wednesday.

Gaiter added five rebounds for the Jaguars (5-5). Samuel Tabe scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 13 from the floor. Tyrell Jones shot 5 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Bears (2-6) were led in scoring by Amanze Ngumezi, who finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Jalyn McCreary added 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Mercer. Alex Holt also had 10 points.