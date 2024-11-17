Georgia News

South Alabama defeats Mercer 75-66

Led by Myles Corey's 28 points, the South Alabama Jaguars defeated the Mercer Bears 75-66 on Saturday night
By The Associated Press
3 hours ago

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Myles Corey scored 28 points as South Alabama beat Mercer 75-66 on Saturday night.

Corey added six rebounds for the Jaguars (2-2). Judah Brown shot 6 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Barry Dunning Jr. went 4 of 15 from the field (0 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points, while adding 14 rebounds.

The Bears (2-2) were led in scoring by Tyler Johnson, who finished with 26 points. Ahmad Robinson added 16 points, seven assists and three steals for Mercer. Jah Quinones also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

