Soroka to start home opener for Atlanta against Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (4-1, first in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (2-3, third in the AL East)
Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Charlie Morton (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Braves: Mike Soroka (0-0, 0.00 ERA, .67 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)
LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Tampa Bay Rays for the 2020 home opener.
The Braves finished 50-31 in home games in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 29 total triples last season.
The Rays went 48-33 away from home in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 291 total doubles last season.
INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm).
Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.