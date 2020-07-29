X

Soroka to start home opener for Atlanta against Tampa Bay

Georgia News | 28 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Atlanta hosts Tampa Bay for the 2020 home opener

Tampa Bay Rays (4-1, first in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (2-3, third in the AL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Charlie Morton (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Braves: Mike Soroka (0-0, 0.00 ERA, .67 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Tampa Bay Rays for the 2020 home opener.

The Braves finished 50-31 in home games in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 29 total triples last season.

The Rays went 48-33 away from home in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 291 total doubles last season.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm).

Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.