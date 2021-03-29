Some schools to be closed for 2 weeks after Georgia tornado

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Some schools in a county hard-hit by recent storms will remain closed for a couple of weeks as cleanup continues, school officials said.
The entire district remained closed, Coweta County Superintendent Evan Horton said Monday. Many schools will not reopen until April 12, he said.
An EF4 tornado with 170-mph winds caused extensive damage late last week in Coweta County, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Newnan High School was among schools in the county that sustained extensive damage.