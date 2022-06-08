BreakingNews
Some operations resume in Georgia courthouse hit by tornado

Georgia News
10 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, Ga. (AP) — A coastal Georgia county is restarting court trials and government services after a deadly tornado damaged a courthouse and other government buildings on April 5.

WTOC-TV reports court proceedings resumed this week in a part of the Bryan County courthouse that wasn't damaged when the twister hit Pembroke.

The county has also acquired eight trailers to be used after an office building was damaged. They will provide services including building permits, business licenses and animal licensing.

County officials say they are still seeking estimates and negotiating with insurers over repairs to the Bryan County courthouse and recreation center.

Some services have been operating from other buildings in Pembroke, while others have been based in county offices in Richmond Hill.

The National Weather Service estimates the storm had peak winds of 185 mph (300 kph). It killed Belinda Thompson, 66, of Ellabell and injured 12 others, including Thompson's husband as it moved along a 13-mile (21-kilometer) path

The storm destroyed at least 18 homes in the county and left more than 10 others with major damage, according to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

