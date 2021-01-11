Some assembly required: Georgia lawmakers meet amid COVID-19

“I think it’s just going to be a decision that's going to be made quickly,” Ralston told reporters Thursday. “We may have to make decisions kind of on the fly if the (infection) rate spikes here.”

House members will still be spread between the House floor, what’s normally the visitor’s gallery, and a committee room, although the House has bought an electronic voting system that’s supposed to avoid the oral roll calls that dragged House business to a crawl last June.

With the House and Senate awaiting committee assignments and some high-profile committees getting new chairs, the session could get off to an even slower start than most years. And many members were busy politicking during the state’s U.S. Senate runoffs and didn’t have time for the intensive preparation needed to pass legislation.

“There hasn't really been enough time to have any policy discussions,” said state Sen. Brian Strickland, a McDonough Republican. He spoke last Sunday as he stood and waited for Republican U.S. Sen Kelly Loeffler to give a campaign speech in the days before her defeat last week by Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Monday will see both chambers affirming leaders that the majority Republican caucuses agreed to in November. They also will attend to passing the rules, which could get some tweaks from usual protocol because of the virus.

The rope lines that are the scene of much arm-twisting remain curtained off, and some veteran lobbyists have said they plan to stay away as much as possible. Of course, that could change as the session rises to its midpoint crescendo — crossover day — when a bill must advance to the opposite chamber, and at the end, when leaders can rewrite bills on the fly, resurrecting proposals that had appeared dead.

Gov. Brian Kemp will give a socially distant State of the State address and release his budget on Thursday. The House and Senate plan joint budget hearings for the following week, when the full chambers are unlikely to meet.