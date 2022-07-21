Soldier killed by lightning served on combat surgery team

Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark of Bolton, Connecticut, served for 22 years on active duty and as a reservist and had deployed four times to Iraq and Afghanistan, the U.S. Army Reserve said in a statement. It said Clark died and nine other soldiers were injured Wednesday when lightning struck the group during a training exercise at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia.

Clark was rushed to the Army post's hospital along with the injured soldiers. All nine survivors were in good condition Thursday, the Army Reserve said.