BreakingNews
Fulton judge: ‘Alternate’ GOP electors must honor subpoenas to testify
ajc logo
X

Soldier killed by lightning served on combat surgery team

Georgia News
1 hour ago
The U.S. military has identified a soldier killed by a lightning strike at Georgia base as a 41-year-old Army reservist who served in Iraq and Afghanistan

FORT GORDON, Ga. (AP) — The U.S. military Thursday identified a soldier killed by a lightning strike at a Georgia base as a 41-year-old Army reservist assigned to a medical team that performs emergency surgery in combat zones.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark of Bolton, Connecticut, served for 22 years on active duty and as a reservist and had deployed four times to Iraq and Afghanistan, the U.S. Army Reserve said in a statement. It said Clark died and nine other soldiers were injured Wednesday when lightning struck the group during a training exercise at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia.

Clark was rushed to the Army post's hospital along with the injured soldiers. All nine survivors were in good condition Thursday, the Army Reserve said.

Clark and eight of the injured soldiers were assigned to the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company, which performs emergency surgery and other urgent treatment on wounded soldiers in combat. The unit is based in Paducah, Kentucky.

“Sgt. 1st Clark was a loving husband, father, and a Patriot who deeply loved our country,” the company's commander, Maj. Stephen W. Rhinehart, said in a statement. "His leadership, knowledge, experience, and love for his fellow soldiers was immeasurable.”

Soldiers from the 933rd were visiting Fort Gordon for an annual training exercise for medical units to improve their skills in the field.

Editors' Picks
GOP senator targeted in Trump probe seeks to disqualify DA 10h ago
Fulton judge: ‘Alternate’ GOP electors must honor subpoenas to testify
48m ago
Davi Crimmins plans to break her silence regarding Bert Show firing
8h ago
Judicial watchdog agency says metro Atlanta judge poses ‘threat of serious harm’
2h ago
Judicial watchdog agency says metro Atlanta judge poses ‘threat of serious harm’
2h ago
Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: the quarterbacks
9h ago
The Latest
Man accused of killing 3 in rural Georgia shooting
7m ago
Ogwumike sisters lead Sparks past Dream 85-78
7m ago
Narduzzi raises bar for defending ACC champion Pitt
24m ago
Featured
FILE - People march through Downtown Atlanta on June 24, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
11h ago
Back from the brink: Tiran Jackson learns to harness power of resilience after tragedy
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top