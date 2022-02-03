Soccer Foundation endorses Parlow Cone for USSF president

Cordeiro, a former Goldman Sachs partner who headed the federation from 2018-20, resigned in March 2020 after federation lawyers filed legal papers claiming women's national team players had less physical ability and responsibility than their male counterparts.

Parlow Cone, a former national team player, was vice president at the time and succeeded him. The USSF national council meets in Atlanta on March 5 to vote on a four-year term.