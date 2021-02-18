X

Snow, ice shut down roads, plunge Deep South into dark

Public works crews repair a busted water main on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 in MCComb, Miss. Winter storms that dumped additional snow and ice on the Deep South plunged thousands of homes and businesses into darkness and left roads impassable across a wide area. (Matt Williamson /The Enterprise-Journal via AP)
Credit: Matt Williamson

By LEAH WILLINGHAM and JAY REEVES
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Winter storms that dumped additional snow and ice on the Deep South plunged more than 300,000 homes and businesses into darkness early Thursday and left roads impassable across a wide area.

While temperatures were expected to warm over the weekend, some people could be without power until next week.

Parts of Interstate 20 were at a standstill in Louisiana, state police said, and multiple roads were icebound in Mississippi, where almost 200,000 utility customers were without power, including thousands near the capital in Jackson. In northern Mississippi, the picturesque square in Oxford has been white with snow since late Sunday.

As much as 4 inches (10 centimeters) of fresh snow and ice fell as far east as northwest Alabama, where electrical service has been spotty for days, and Spanish moss coated with ice hung from trees west of New Orleans.

Temperatures weren’t predicted to rise much above freezing across a wide area Thursday followed by another night of frigid temperatures, forecasters said, so problems could persist.

Entergy Mississippi, one of the largest electrical providers in the state, said 1,400 people were working on repairs and additional crews from Arkansas where headed into the state to assist. But 90,000 customers were out and progress will be slow until roads improve, spokesperson Mara Hartmann said.

“We expect this to be a multi-day event which could very easily stretch into early to mid-next week,” Hartmann said. “We are asking our customers to please be patient as we work to safely restore their service.”

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked the White House for a federal disaster declaration because of the icy weather. More than 48,000 state residents did not have water and more than 956,000 live in areas where residents have been told to boil water before drinking it or using it for cooking.

In Jackson, Jonathan Callahan sought shelter at a community center in Jackson as winter bore down on the city late Wednesday. Homeless after losing his job cleaning trucks during the pandemic, freezing weather has added stress and uncertainty to life for the 40-year-old man.

“I was definitely worried, thinking ‘What am I going to do? Where will I go?’” Callahan said. ”It’s way too cold to be out there now.”

Reggie Wiggins, an outreach worker with the Mississippi Continuum of Care, a coalition of service organizations that help the homeless, has been driving around the city picking up people who need help.

“We have connections in the community, so we know people and where they usually stay, we go out trying to find them, we put out calls, ‘Have you seen this person? Have you seen this person?’”

In northwest Alabama, crews driving heavy machinery most often used for warm-weather road work cleared snow off roads and parking lots. Dozens of roads were covered with snow or icy spots, and scores of school systems in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama canceled classes, opened late or switched from in-person teaching to virtual instruction because of the weather.

Reeves reported from Birmingham, Alabama.

City workers repair a busted water main in McComb, Miss., on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Winter storms that dumped additional snow and ice on the Deep South plunged thousands of homes and businesses into darkness and left roads impassable across a wide area. (Matt Williamson /The Enterprise-Journal via AP)
Credit: Matt Williamson

A metal canopy lies at the entrance of a convenience store after a buildup of ice caused it to fall in Summit Miss., on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Winter storms that dumped additional snow and ice on the Deep South plunged thousands of homes and businesses into darkness and left roads impassable across a wide area. (Matt Williamson /The Enterprise-Journal via AP)
Credit: Matt Williamson

Reggie Wiggins, an outreach worker with the Mississippi Continuum of Care services, a coalition made up of service organizations that provide support to the homeless, who in charge of the warming shelter at the Johnnie Champion Community Center speaks at the center in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Some people at the shelter had lost power, water and heat at their homes following winter storms, but many are people experiencing homelessness. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Panny Yang carefully treads this way across an ice strewn parking lot as he balances a 24-bottle pack of water on his shoulder, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss., as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain continue to cover much of the state. Areas of his neighborhood are without water as the city tries to handle a number of infrastructure issues. The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a winter storm warning for parts of Mississippi as another storm system is set to impact the region. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

While many of the main roads in North Mississippi are open without much ice a vast majority of the side roads are still covered in layers of ice as this driver is affected Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Tupelo, Miss. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
Credit: Thomas Wells

A grounds keeper hauls a water tank sprinkler across the lanes at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, to keep the dirt from dusting up Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss., as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain continue to cover much of the state. In spite of the inclement weather, Wednesday's performance of the Dixie National Rodeo is taking place as scheduled. The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a winter storm warning for parts of Mississippi ahead of another storm system set to impact the region. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

A grounds crew use compact tractors to remove the ice and snow that covered parking spaces, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson, Miss., as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain continue to cover much of the state. In spite of the inclement weather, Wednesday's performance of the Dixie National Rodeo is taking place as scheduled. The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a winter storm warning for parts of Mississippi ahead of another storm system set to impact the region. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Kamau Bostic gets in a little target practice with his bow in the snow at his home on Clayton Ave., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Tupelo, Miss. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
Credit: Thomas Wells

A tractor trailer offloads a supply of fresh bread to smaller truck as a motorist passes it along Eason Blvd. in Tupelo, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, as area grocery store are facing shortages of essentials food item.(Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
Credit: Thomas Wells

