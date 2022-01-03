Snow forecast leads to closure of federal offices in DC

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST Monday. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph (56 kph) were forecast and travel was expected to be very difficult because of the hazardous conditions, the weather service said.

The Weather Prediction Center said 2 inches (5 centimeters) of snow per hour could fall in some areas, and thunder snow was possible. Localized snowfall totals could reach 10 inches (25 centimeters).