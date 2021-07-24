ajc logo
X

Smyly scheduled to start for Braves at Phillies

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
The Braves will start Drew Smyly on Saturday and the Phillies are expected to counter with Vince Velasquez

Atlanta Braves (47-49, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (48-48, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (3-4, 5.00 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -116, Braves +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves travel to face the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The Phillies are 28-18 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has slugged .398 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .515 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Braves are 21-24 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .423 this season. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .514.

The Phillies won the last meeting 5-1. Zack Wheeler recorded his eighth victory and Harper went 2-for-3 with a double for Philadelphia. Max Fried registered his sixth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 21 home runs and is slugging .481.

Freeman leads the Braves with 22 home runs and has 56 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Braves: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), JD Hammer: (covid-19), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ender Inciarte: (covid-19), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
GA Lottery
2
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
3
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
4
Georgia woman makes viral TikToks of food from Disney movies
5
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top