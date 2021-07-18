ajc logo
Smyly expected to start for the Braves against the Rays

By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
The Braves are expected to send Drew Smyly to the mound Sunday and the Rays will give Rich Hill the start

Tampa Bay Rays (54-38, second in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (45-46, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Rich Hill (6-4, 3.75 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Braves: Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.48 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -108, Rays -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Tampa Bay will play on Sunday.

The Braves are 25-23 in home games in 2020. Atlanta's lineup has 128 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 24 homers.

The Rays have gone 26-21 away from home. Tampa Bay has a collective .229 this season, led by Joey Wendle with an average of .281.

The Braves won the last meeting 9-0. Max Fried notched his seventh victory and Freddie Freeman went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Josh Fleming took his fifth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman ranks second on the Braves with 21 home runs and is slugging .510.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 21 home runs and has 48 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rays: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Manuel Margot: (hamstring), Mike Brosseau: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

