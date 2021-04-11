Smyly expected to start as Atlanta hosts Philadelphia

The Braves finished 24-16 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. Atlanta batted .268 as a team last season and hit 103 total home runs.

The Phillies finished 21-19 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. Philadelphia pitchers had a WHIP of 1.48 last season while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Philadelphia leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers).

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.