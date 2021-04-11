ajc logo
X

Smyly expected to start as Atlanta hosts Philadelphia

Georgia News | 55 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Atlanta Braves

Philadelphia Phillies (5-3) vs. Atlanta Braves (4-4)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Moore (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 2.40 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Braves: TBD

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The Braves finished 24-16 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. Atlanta batted .268 as a team last season and hit 103 total home runs.

The Phillies finished 21-19 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. Philadelphia pitchers had a WHIP of 1.48 last season while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Philadelphia leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers).

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top