`Smooth travel' observed before ship capsized off Georgia

The Golden Ray's pilot released Gorden soon after clearing the port. He said he was drifting toward another ship he was scheduled to assist when he got a radio call saying the Golden Ray needed help. Gorden's tug arrived half an hour later, along with several other small boats, to find the 656-foot (200-meter) ship on its side. He stayed through the night helping with crew evacuations.

The hearings so far haven't pinpointed what made the ship tip over. Capt. Blake Welborn, the Coast Guard officer leading the investigation, said last week that investigators found no evidence of failures in the vessel's safety equipment, communications equipment or machinery that contributed to the wreck.

Both the Golden Ray's captain, Gi Hak Lee, and Brunswick-based harbor pilot Jonathan Tennant, who was steering the ship, testified last week the vessel began listing and overturned without warning, The Brunswick News reported.

“Everything was just as normal as could be, until it capsized,” Tennant, a harbor pilot with 20 years of experience, testified Friday. “It’s an unexplainable situation that I’ve never experienced as a captain.”

As a precaution against coronavirus infections, the public has not been allowed to attend the hearings in person. Instead, the proceedings in Brunswick have been streamed live online.

It could take another year before investigators publish a report of their findings, with recommendations aimed at improving safety.

Separate from the investigation, a multiagency command has spent the past year making plans to carve the ship into eight giant chunks to be hauled away by barges. Officials hope to begin the first cut sometime in October.