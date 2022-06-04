Smoking ban takes effect at Georgia’s largest public beach

City officials on Tybee Island decided to snuff out cigarette smoking and use of other tobacco products on its beaches in an effort to reduce litter. That's after the city over the past five years collected 500,000 cigarette butts left by smokers using the sand as an ashtray.

Temporary signs warning visitors of the change went up when the ban took effect Wednesday, WTOC-TV reported. Permanent signs have been ordered to replace them.