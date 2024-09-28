Smith throws 2 TD passes to help North Alabama get first win, 25-16 over West Georgia

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — TJ Smith threw two touchdown passes, Scott Payne kicked three field goals and North Alabama got its first win 25-16 over West Georgia on Saturday.

Smith's second TD pass late in the third quarter put the Lions (1-5, 1-1 United Athletic Conference) on top 20-13. Payne, who had converted from 24 and 27 yards earlier, kicked a 30-yard field goal to make it 23-13.

Chance Gagnon's 32-yard field goal pulled the Wolves (1-3, 0-3) within 23-16 with just under two minutes to play. West Georgia failed to recover and onside kick and after stopping the Lions, got the ball back on the 5 with 37 seconds left. On the next play Jackson Bratton sacked Davin Wydner for the game-clinching safety.