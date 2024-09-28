Smith throws 2 TD passes to help North Alabama get first win, 25-16 over West Georgia

Georgia News

1 hour ago

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — TJ Smith threw two touchdown passes, Scott Payne kicked three field goals and North Alabama got its first win 25-16 over West Georgia on Saturday.

Smith's second TD pass late in the third quarter put the Lions (1-5, 1-1 United Athletic Conference) on top 20-13. Payne, who had converted from 24 and 27 yards earlier, kicked a 30-yard field goal to make it 23-13.

Chance Gagnon's 32-yard field goal pulled the Wolves (1-3, 0-3) within 23-16 with just under two minutes to play. West Georgia failed to recover and onside kick and after stopping the Lions, got the ball back on the 5 with 37 seconds left. On the next play Jackson Bratton sacked Davin Wydner for the game-clinching safety.

Wydner had two rushing touchdowns to give the Wolves a 13-6 lead with just over two minutes to play in the second quarter, but North Alabama went 75 yards, capped by Smith's 2-yard toss to Takairee Kenebrew to forge a tie with four seconds left in the half.

Smith was 18 of 29 for 184 yards for North Alabama.

Wydner went 10 of 17 for 143 for UWG.

