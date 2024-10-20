Smith throws 2 TD passes, Seahawks defense dominates in a 34-14 win over the Falcons

After Walker's TD catch made it 24-14 late in the third quarter, Seattle's defense clinched the victory.

Kirk Cousins was hit by Boye Mafe as he attempted to throw, the ball squirting away from the Falcons quarterback before his arm went forward. Hall scooped it up in front of the Atlanta bench and rumbled all the way to the end zone with 12:46 remaining.

Cousins closed out a miserable day with interceptions on his final two possessions, to go along with three sacks. Rookie Michael Penix Jr. finished up for the Falcons, marking his NFL debut.

The Seahawks' victory was marred by Metcalf being carted to the locker room with a knee injury after an awkward landing while attempting to make an acrobatic catch late in the third quarter. The extent of the injury was not immediately known.

Walker also had a 20-yard touchdown run that staked the Seahawks to a 10-0 lead. Jason Myers booted field goals of 38 and 59 yards.

But this victory belonged to the beleaguered Seahawks defense, which gave up an average of nearly 36 points a game during the losing streak.

The Falcons cut the Seattle lead to 10-7 with a 70-yard drive powered by their running game. Cousins threw only one pass, relying on Bijan Robinson to carry seven times for 55 yards, capped by a 5-yard TD.

But Seattle restored some breathing room on its final possession of the first half. Smith completed four straight passes before an intentional grounding penalty forced the Seahawks to burn their final timeout with 10 seconds remaining.

Rather than send on the field-goal unit, the Seahawks decided to run one more play from the 31. That decision sure paid off.

Smith found Metcalf breaking free on a slant toward the middle of the end zone, delivering a scoring strike with just 4 seconds to go, sending the Seahawks to the locker room up 17-7.

Cousins connected with Drake London on a 5-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, but that turned out to be Atlanta's last gasp.

Injury report

Seahawks: Metcalf's injury was the big news for Seattle on what was an otherwise clean day for the battered team. ... Rookie DT Byron Murphy II (hamstring) returned to the field after missing the past three games, bolstering a defensive unit that has lost five players to injuries the past couple of weeks.

Falcons: OG Matthew Bergeron was ruled out in the third quarter with a neck injury. ... C Ryan Neuzil hobbled off the field midway through the second quarter but was back on the field before halftime. ...TE Charlie Woerner was cleared to return after being evaluated for a possible concussion. ... S Justin Simmons (hamstring) was able to go after being limited in practice during the week. ... OLB Lorenzo Carter (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Up next

Seahawks: Return home to host the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.

Falcons: Travel to Tampa Bay next Sunday for their second meeting of the season against the NFC South rival Buccaneers.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

