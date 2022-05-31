Smith slugs 3-run HR, Gallen sharp, D-backs beat Braves 6-2

Spencer Strider (1-2) made his first career start for the Braves after 13 career appearances out of the bullpen. The right-hander has an overpowering fastball that hovers near 100 miles per hour and showed it by striking out the first two hitters he faced.

That early success quickly hit a speed bump. Marte reached on an infield single, Peralta followed with a bloop double and then Smith crushed a 3-run homer deep into the right-field seats to give the D-backs a 3-1 lead.

Strider was better for the next few innings but was pulled after running into trouble in the fifth. He gave up five runs over 4 1/3 innings, striking out seven while giving up four hits and two walks.

Austin Riley hit a solo homer for Atlanta, which was his 12th long ball of the season.

GETTING TOSSED

Lovullo was ejected in the fifth inning after confronting home plate umpire John Libka.

Gallen was upset about a borderline pitch to Ozzie Albies that was called ball three and had a few words with Libka. The next pitch was low and Albies walked.

If wasn't clear whether Gallen said something after the walk, but Libka started to walk toward Gallen before catcher Jose Herrera got in front of him. The situation looked like it was calming down before Lovullo charged out of the dugout, yelling at Libka while pointing in the umpire's face. Lovullo was immediately ejected.

The ejection appeared to give the D-backs a spark: Gallen got out of the fifth without giving up a run and then the offense responded with three more runs for a 6-2 lead.

UP NEXT

The teams continue their series on Tuesday. The D-backs will throw RHP Humberto Castellanos (3-2, 5.22 ERA). The Braves will counter with RHP Charlie Morton (3-3, 5.28).

Major League Baseball umpire John Libka, left, throws out Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) for arguing a pitch in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. dives into third base after going from first to third on a single by Dansby Swanson against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning during a baseball game, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Major League Baseball umpire John Libka (84) and Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera talk in the fifth inning during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)