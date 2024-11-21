Georgia News

Smith scores 29 as Furman takes down D-III Oglethorpe 124-48

Led by Pjay Smith Jr.'s 29 points, the Furman Paladins defeated the Division-III Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels 124-48
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Pjay Smith Jr. had 29 points in Furman's 124-48 win over Division-III Oglethorpe on Wednesday night.

Smith shot 10 for 11, including 9 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Paladins (5-0). Mason Smith added 20 points while shooting 8 for 17, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc while they also had six rebounds. Cooper Bowser shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.

Logan Turner finished with 14 points for the Stormy Petrels. Oglethorpe also got 12 points from Jaylon Taylor. Corey Gatlin also had five points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

