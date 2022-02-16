Smith scores 26, leads N.C. State over Georgia Tech 77-61

Jericole Hellems added 15 points for N.C. State (11-16, 4-12 Atlantic Coast Conference), which ended a six-game losing streak. Cam Hayes had 14 points and Dereon Seabron 11 with 10 rebounds. Smith had six of the Wolfpack's 11 3-pointers.

Michael Devoe had 18 points to lead Georgia Tech (10-15, 3-11). Rodney Howard added 14 points and Kyle Sturdivant 10.