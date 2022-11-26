ajc logo
Smith guides Georgia Tech to 80-61 win over North Alabama

18 hours ago
Deivon Smith led a balanced attack with 16 points and Georgia Tech breezed to an 80-61 victory over North Alabama

ATLANTA (AP) — Deivon Smith led a balanced attack with 16 points and Georgia Tech breezed to an 80-61 victory over North Alabama on Saturday.

Smith sank 7 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer for Georgia Tech (4-2), adding four rebounds and four assists. Dallan Coleman had 14 points and Jalon Moore pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds. Miles Kelly and Lance Terry scored 12 apiece.

Smith had nine points, Kelly and Terry both scored eight and Georgia Tech took a comfortable 43-24 lead at halftime.

North Alabama (4-3), playing its fourth straight road game, shot 33% from the floor before intermission. The Lions missed 7 of 9 from 3-point range and both their free throws.

Bryson Dawkins scored a team-high 12 off the bench with five boards for North Alabama. Reserve Daniel Braster had 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds. KJ Johnson was the lone Lions starter to reach double figures, scoring 10.

The Yellow Jackets shot 60% overall (31 of 52) and made 6 of 19 from beyond the arc. North Alabama shot 42% from the floor, 22% from distance and 45% at the foul line (5 of 11).

It was the first match-up between the schools.

Georgia Tech ended a two-game skid after losing to Utah and Marquette at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

