Smith, Council lead Arkansas in 97-65 rout over Georgia

Kario Oquendo was 7 of 18 from the floor and scored 20 points for Georgia (16-12, 6-9). Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 12 points and Justin Hill had 10.

Arkansas opened the game on a 23-8 run on its way to a 20-point halftime lead. Council scored 14 points and Smith had eight as the Razorbacks shot 59% (19 of 32) from the field with 12 assists.