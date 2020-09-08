Smart finds no QB clarity in No. 4 Georgia's 2nd scrimmage

“It’s a work in progress,” Smart said of the quarterbacks. “We had guys today that went out and practiced well. ... We really want a guy to assume the lead and take the lead. That hasn’t happened yet.”

Smart said he hasn't seen consistency at the position.

“You’ll have a guy that has a great play and a great series, then comes back with a bonehead mistake and a turnover,” Smart said. “Nobody has really taken charge and taken over. I wish I could say that.”

Newman said his decision to opt out was influenced by "the uncertainties of this year amid a global pandemic."

Smart said he respected the decision by Newman, who will focus on the 2021 NFL draft.

Daniels has not been cleared for contact as he returns from a knee injury which ended his 2019 season at USC.

“I am under the assumption that that is going to happen, but that is not my decision,” Smart said. “Obviously, that’s the medical decision.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25