FBI: Autistic Ohio teen missing 6 days in Atlanta found safe
Small plane crashes into Lake Hartwell

Georgia News
56 minutes ago
A single-engine plane crashed into a lake on Saturday near the border of South Carolina and Georgia

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A single-engine plane crashed into a lake on Saturday near the border of South Carolina and Georgia, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration told news outlets that the Beechcraft B55 Baron crashed into Lake Hartwell near Anderson Regional Airport in Anderson, S.C.

Rescue crews were searching for the pilot, the only person believed to be aboard the plane, news outlets reported.

Lake Hartwell is a 56,000-acre lake that spans part of the border between Georgia and South Carolina.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. A spokeswoman for the National Transportation Safety Board said it is early in the investigation, and they are working to gather additional information.

Anthony Varvaro, a former pitcher for the Braves, died in an auto accident Sunday, according to the team. He was 37.

Credit: File Photo

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
3h ago
