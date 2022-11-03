ajc logo
X

Small plane crashes beside Georgia home; no serious injuries

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Police say a pilot had minor injuries and no one else was hurt after a small plane crashed next to a home in southeast Georgia

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A pilot had minor injuries and no one else was hurt after a small plane crashed next to a home in southeast Georgia, according to police.

Emergency responders in Statesboro found the single-engine plane crumpled on the ground Wednesday afternoon beside a vehicle parked outside a house. Police Chief Mike Broadhead told the Statesboro Herald the pilot was able to walk and was taken for medical treatment as a precaution.

No one else was hurt. The home at the crash site sits next to a large open field.

The police chief said the National Transportation Safety Board was sending investigators. The pilot’s name was not immediately released.

The plane's identification number shows it is a Bushby Mustang II manufactured in 1996, according to online registration information from the Federal Aviation Administration. Its owner is a corporation based in Delaware.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Seth Wenig

Exec: Trump Organization changed pay practices post-election

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

State abruptly halts applications for rental assistance

Credit: COMEDY CENTAL

The AJC live at ‘The Daily Show’ taping in Atlanta, night one

Credit: TNS

Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe

Credit: TNS

Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe

Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Dean Marlowe to Bills
The Latest

Credit: Wade Payne

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Tennessee put title hopes on the line
1h ago
South Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglary
2h ago
Georgia and Tennessee gear up for No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup
2h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Impact of Georgia voting law debated ahead of its biggest test
23h ago
GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US
Georgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top